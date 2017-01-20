Friday School Delays In Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Snow and ice are resulting in some slick roads in the Mother Lode this morning so there are a number of schools starting late today.

You can find the complete list by clicking here. Make sure to check back throughout the morning and refresh the page. As of 6:25am, chains or four-wheel drive are required on Highway 4 starting in Arnold, chains or snow tires are required on Highway 108 starting in Soulsbyville, and chains or snow tires are required on Highway 120 starting 15 miles east of Groveland. You can find the latest updates throughout the day by clicking here.

To read the latest information from the National Weather Service, click here.

