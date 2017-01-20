Crowd starts to fill National Mall for Inauguration of President Trump View Slideshow

(2 Photos)

Donald J Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States this morning at 9 AM (Pacific) and Tuolumne County Supervisor Evan Royce is attending the event.

Royce was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Congressman Tom McClintock was able to offer Royce tickets to the ceremony. Royce said that no County funds were used to fund the trip and that he is there as a Trump supporter, not an agitator. Royce has never been to a Presidential Inauguration before and is looking forward to today’s events.

KVML Radio will provide complete coverage of the day’s activities beginning at 8:55 AM, immediately following “All News, All Morning”.

Coverage will include Trump’s Oath of Office, the Inauguration Speech and the Parade that will take place through the streets of Washington DC. President Obama will be leaving with his family for an immediate flight to Palm Springs, CA. He may make one final statement at the airport hangar.

The full Inauguration Day radio coverage will likely run until at least 1 PM.

A one hour recap and coverage of this evening’s events will air this afternoon from 4 PM – 5 PM.

Locally, the Tuolumne County Republican Party will celebrate with an Inaugural Party that will be held tonight at the Opera Hall in Sonora. The doors open at 5:00 PM and the admission is free. No one under 21 will be admitted. There will be live music, food and beverages (no-host bar). In addition, there will be tape-delayed coverage of the Inaugural. The public is invited to attend. No reservations are necessary.

You can watch live video of the inauguration on myMotherLode.com by clicking here.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Written by Mark Truppner.