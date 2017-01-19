Mother Lode Wind Advisory, Sierra Winter Warnings

Snow in Yosemite Enlarge

Northern California is between two winter storm systems today, but showers will continue at times.

The snow levels will continue to fluctuate today between 3,500 and 5,000 feet.

Winds of twenty to thirty mph will also continue in the Sierra Nevada this morning, with gusts up to sixty-five mph.

The next winter storm system is poised to move into Northern California on Friday morning bringing another round of heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada.

Another break in the heavy precipitation will occur on Saturday. Then another storm system is forecast to move through the state on Sunday.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada until 2 PM this afternoon. Afterwards, a Winter Weather Advisory will continue in the Sierra Nevada through 4 AM Friday. Then, a Winter Storm Warning will resume for the Sierra Nevada from 4 AM Friday through 10 AM Saturday.

Total snow accumulations through Friday morning will range from three to twenty-six inches above the 4,500 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Then a foot to two feet of snow is expected from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, for Friday from 1 AM to 1 PM.

Sustained winds greater than thirty mph are expected with gusts up to 50 mph.

Some of the impacts will include downed trees and power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or are occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of thirty-five mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution

Written by Mark Truppner.