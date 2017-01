Power Outage Enlarge

Camp Connell, CA — There are 136 PG&E customers without electricity in an area near Highway 4 between Camp Connell and Bear Valley.

PG&E reports that is remains unclear when there will be full restoration. It is also unknown what caused the outage. To report an outage, or to try to receive information on a specific neighborhood, you can call 1-800-PGE-5000.

Written by BJ Hansen. During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment.