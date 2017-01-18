Burglary Suspect Sought For Vehicle Break-ins

East Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department (TCSD) wants the public to check out the picture in the image box of a man who is wanted for several burglaries.

A spree of vehicle break-ins took place a week ago in the East Sonora area. The first one was around 11 a.m. last Wednesday where surveillance video showed a man breaking into vehicles at the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way. Twenty minutes later up the road on the 14000 block at the My Garden Café parking lot was when the second round of thefts happened.

TCSD Sgt. Andrea Benson details what was taken. “The vehicle from the café parking lot had an overnight bag that was taken. I’m not sure exactly what items she had in that bag…From the junction parking lot, behind the Pac-N-Copy, there was a checkbook ledger and a laptop. So, items ranging from $500 to $600 total in each vehicle at least.”

If you recognize the man or vehicle in the pictures please call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.