Hwy 120 Bridge Night Work Halted For Now

Sonora, CA — Due to incoming inclement weather, Caltrans has temporarily suspended its overnight renovations on the Highway 120/James E. Roberts Bridge.

According to Caltrans officials, the bridge, which is located adjacent to Lake Don Pedro, will remain open to motorists for the next two evenings — tonight and Thursday night. Those who plan to use the bridge should note that one-way traffic controls remain — even while the bridge is open — until the entire project completes sometime this fall.

Typically, the bridge has been closing for construction Sunday through Thursday nights, from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m., weather-permitting. It generally opens for traffic on Friday and Saturday nights.

