Possible Tap Troubles In Arnold

CCWD Pipeline break at Blagen Rd. in White Pines Near Arnold Enlarge

San Andreas, CA – The Calaveras County Water District’s (CCWD) is alerting Arnold customers that an emergency pipeline repair could temporarily disrupt water flow.

As reported here, last week’s storms caused Big Trees Creek in White Pines to flood resulting in damage to Blagen Road, which exposed a portion of an old water transmission pipeline serving Arnold. CCWD reports it has tried to protect the pipeline from breaking, but worries the creek and debris could cause further damage threatening Arnold’s water supply. To shore up the problem, crews will be taking the section of the old pipeline out of service and instead connecting to the recently constructed Reach 3A water transmission main, according to CCWD. This could interrupt service to the Arnold area on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CCWD provided this list of areas where water service will not be interrupted:

Meadowmont Shopping Center

Hazel Fischer School

Cal Fire Station

Ebbetts Pass Fire District Headquarters

White Pines subdivision

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.