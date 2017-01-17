Late-night Crash Victim ID’d

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

San Andreas, CA – The name of a local man who met a tragic end along the curves of Pool Station Road has been released by law enforcement officials along with details of his fatal accident.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Andreas Unit reports that Jerod Latina, 27, of Angels Camp, shortly after heading north on Pool Station from Highway 4 this past weekend, somehow traveled off the west side of the roadway and overturned his vehicle, which also collided with a tree.

The solo driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, police say that Latina was navigating the road sometime in the late night or in the possibly foggy early hours on Sunday when the fatal mishap occurred. The incident was called in sometime around 9 a.m. after which CHP officers shortly responded to the scene. They found Latina outside of the vehicle, already succumbed to injuries apparently resulting from the crash.

While an investigation continues and autopsy results from the Calaveras County Coroner’s Office to determine his exact cause of death are still pending, it is believed that Latina was not wearing a seatbelt and somehow ejected. Toxicology tests are also underway to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.