Tuolumne City Library Branch Remains Closed

Tuolumne, CA — Due to damage that occurred during last week’s wet weather system, the Tuolumne City branch of the Tuolumne County Library system will remain closed through this week.

The branch is located at 18636 Main Street. Initially there was hope that the branch would reopen today, but some repairs still need to be made to a damaged wall. The hope is for the Tuolumne City branch to reopen next week, according to officials.

The main library in Sonora, and the branch in Groveland, are open during regular hours.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.