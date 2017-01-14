Fatal Crash In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA — The CHP remains on the scene of a fatal solo-vehicle crash in Calaveras County where a person was ejected from the vehicle.

The wreck happened on the 10700 block of Pool Station Road between MBJ Ranch Road and Highway 4 in the Angels Camp area around 9:30 a.m. The CHP reports a vehicle went off the roadway and crashed and the victim flew out of the vehicle on impact. Reportedly, the ejected person was not breathing when emergency crews arrived on the scene. An air ambulance was also called to the scene and then released.

No further details or the victim’s name are being released at this time. The CHP reports the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

