Downtown Sonora Crash Clogs Intersection

Damage to sedan after crash at South Shepherd and East Church streets in Sonora View Slideshow

(4 Photos)

Sonora, CA – The two-vehicle accident slowed traffic in downtown Sonora while crews cleared the wreckage.

The vehicles collided at South Shepherd and East Church streets in Sonora Thursday evening blocking the intersection.

Police report a 2004 Lincoln sedan, driven by a 71-year-old Sonora man, went through the stop sign at the intersection of South Shepherd and East Church streets. The sedan smashed into a 1999 Dodge pickup, driven by a 37-year-old Sonora man, traveling eastbound on Church Street. The driver of the truck slammed on his brakes but was unable to avoid smashing into the sedan. Police say the force of the collision caused the Lincoln to hit a small retaining wall.

The driver of the sedan was treated for minor injuries at Sonora Regional Medical Center. His car had extensive damage to the front end. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected in the crash, which police say is under investigation.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic