Two Highways Reopened In Yosemite

Heavy Rain In Yosemite Enlarge

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park road crews have cleared the highways of debris from the recent blustery weather.

As reported here on Thursday, El Portal Road/Highway 140 and Big Oak Flat Road/Highway 120 were shut down due to several rockslides. On Friday, both those highways were reopened to travel but not without delays. Highway 140 only has one lane open with flaggers directing traffic. Park officials ask that visitors do not stop along the road into Yosemite Valley. They also stress that the road may close again at any time in the event of hazardous driving conditions.

The park has experienced significant rainfall over the past month and ground saturation could lead to hazardous conditions along park roadways, according to park officials. Visitors are asked to be aware of hazards, including potential wet and icy road conditions, rock falls, and debris in roadways. Park officials remind visitors to always carry tire chains as chain controls can be implemented at any time.

