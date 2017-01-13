Tuolumne County Road Closure Extended

Map of Italian Bar Road closure near Columbia Enlarge

Columbia, CA — The recent heavy rains caused damage, which forced the closure of Italian Bar Road on the Columbia side, and now the stretch involved in the repairs have been extended.

As reported on Thursday, the Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency reported that the roadway was shut down to through traffic starting at “the end of the pavement” to Lost Dutchman Mine Road. On Friday afternoon, county road officials extended the closure to just south of Star Ridge Road.

Residents are advised to use alternate access via Twain Harte and South Fork.

