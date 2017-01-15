Caltrans Plans Week Of Jan. 16

Sonora, CA – Weather-permitting, in addition to county crews working on storm repairs, Caltrans crews have several projects that may delay motorists around the Mother Lode this week.

Along Highway 4 Tuesday through Friday between Batten Road and Meko Drive Caltrans will be doing tree work from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., which may wreak ten-minute traffic waits.

On Highway 26 anticipate ten-minute travel interruptions in at least two spots. The first is between Gill Haven Drive and Rich Gulch Lane, where slope repair and cleaning operations are scheduled daily from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Too, on Tuesday and Wednesday, utility work is planned between Barbour and St. Andrews roads during the same hours.

In Tuolumne County along Highway 120 motorists may experience brief traffic hiccups daily while utility workers are onscene between Elder Road and Old Highway 120 from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Remember, too, nightly bridge renovations remain underway on the James E. Roberts/Tuolumne River Bridge by Lake Don Pedro. The work requires a full closure of Highway 120 from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. between Highway 49 and Jacksonville Road, the alternate route. Daily, continue to expect ten-minute delays along the bridge.

