Issues Facing City Of Sonora In 2017

Tim Miller Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Sonora City Administrator Tim Miller will talk about upcoming road projects, recruiting a new Police Chief and recent positives related to the economy.

Miller will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend. The most notable upcoming road project will be the widening of the Mono Way and Greenley Road intersection, and Miller will provide the latest information. He will also talk about the city’s 2020 General Plan document that will be reviewed over the coming months, Vision Sonora, and an upcoming city workshop related to marijuana rules and regulations.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.