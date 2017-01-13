Former Calaveras Supervisor Joins CCWD Board

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Water District Board has tabbed a familiar face in local government to fill the seat of outgoing board member Dennis Mills.

Former Calaveras County Board of Supervisor Russ Thomas was appointed with a 3-0-1 vote. He replaces Mills, who recently resigned because of his successful bid for a seat on the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors.

Thomas served as Calaveras Supervisor from 2006 to 2010 before being defeated by challenger Darren Spellman. The District Four CCWD seat covers areas along Highway 4 from Copperopolis to Douglas Flat. The seat will next go up for election in 2018.

