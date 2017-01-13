Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Locating Wanted Man

Quantcast
01/13/2017 7:08 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that allegedly stole $8,000.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that the male suspect was caught on surveillance taking an envelope belonging to another person while at the Chicken Ranch Casino early on New Year’s Day. The envelope reportedly contained $8,000. If you recognize the man in the images above you are asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815. No further information is immediately available.

