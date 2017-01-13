Slick Roads Result In Friday School Delays

Tuolumne County, CA — Allow yourself extra time when traveling this morning.

There is a lot of ice on the roadways and noticeably cooler temperatures than we have experienced the past couple of mornings. Due to the ice, there are several schools starting late this morning. Click here to find the list. Make sure to refresh the page throughout the morning.

The precipitation has moved out of the region and clear skies are anticipated through the weekend. The next significant chance of rain and snow is projected during the middle of next week.

