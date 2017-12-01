Yosemite Still Plagued By Wicked Weather

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park Officials report several rockslides have closed Highway 140 and 120 leaving only one way into the valley.

El Portal Road/Highway 140 and Big Oak Flat Road/Highway 120 have been shut down after a series of rockfalls early Thursday morning. The only access to Yosemite Valley is along the Wawona Road/Highway 41 through this evening and into tomorrow. Park Spokesperson Scott Gediman details what happened, stating, “It was a boulder and that boulder impacted a sewer line that goes under the road. The sewer line is intact but we have to bring in some experts and geologists to look and see what’s really going on and then depending on the damage do repairs.”

Gediman notes that the road is passable. He says that is allowing for a limited number of ranger-led convoys for park visitors and employees. The park provided this schedule:

Outbound from Yosemite Valley (meet at El Capitan Meadow; park in the long turnout)

4:10 pm

4:40 pm

5:30 pm

6:10 pm

Inbound to Yosemite Valley (meet at The Cascades picnic area)

3:45 pm

7:45 pm

Gediman indicates once this schedule is run the shutdowns will continue at the park line and Highway 140 and Highway 120 at the Big Oak Flat Entrance due to heavy snowfall and dangerous driving conditions through tomorrow. They will not reopen until road crews are able to access the roadways, determine the damage and make the necessary repairs.

