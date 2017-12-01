January Weekend Events

mlk poster Enlarge

Despite the problems caused by the rain, the Mother Lode will host public events and fundraisers this weekend. The annual Motherlode Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee will hold its 22nd annual King birthday celebration on Sunday, January 15, at 2 p.m. The featured speaker is Dr. Mimi Kim, Assistant Professor of Social Work at CSU Long Beach. Dr. Kim is the founder of Creative Interventions which has developed an innovative model for community-based interventions that rely upon friends, families and communities in situations involving sexual assault and domestic violence as an alternative to law enforcement. She is currently leading a state-wide training initiative for responding non-violently to conflicts and the root causes of community problems.

Local students from the Summerville High School choir Jazz@8 will sing, those from Poetry Out Loud will read a poem, while others who won the MLK essay contest will read a few excerpts. The 90-minute program will be held at the Sonora High School auditorium and is free to the public. A reception in the cafeteria will follow the event listing with more details is here.

This Weekend is also the 12th Annual Gala, Silent Auction, and Garage Sale at Twain Harte Golf Clubhouse, sponsored by High Country Friends of the Library. The event begins on Friday and continues on Saturday with free admission. The Gala begins at 4pm and is $15 and includes wine, hors d’oeuvres and live music.

Soroptimist International of Twain Harte will hold its Annual All You Can Eat Crab Dinner on Saturday, January 14 over in the Tuolumne Veteran’s Memorial Hall. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit local community projects. Details are posted in their event listing.

