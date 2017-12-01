Tuolumne County To Declare Local State Of Emergency

Damage To Kewin Mill Road Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors are calling an emergency session this afternoon to declare a State of Emergency due to damage caused by the severe weather.

We reported earlier today that several major roads in the county are damaged, including Kewin Mill Road, Italian Bar Road and Marshes Flat Road. There is not currently an estimated dollar amount in relation to the damage. By declaring a local state of emergency declaration it increases the possibility of the county receiving financial help from the state to make needed repairs. The rain and high country snow is anticipated to continue through today, according to the National Weather Service, so more damage could potentially occur.

The Supervisors are currently holding their annual retreat today at the Rush Creek Lodge on Highway 120 near Groveland. Because of this, the declaration will be voted on at 1pm during a special session at the lodge.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.