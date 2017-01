Moccasin, CA — The CHP reports that Marshes Flat Road is closed indefinitely due to flooding.

The roadway was washed out near the area of Kelly Grade. It remains unclear how long it will be closed. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Written by BJ Hansen.

