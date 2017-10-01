Update: Tree Covers Highway 4 In Calaveras County

Update at 9:30pm: Traffic is now getting through freely on Highway 4 near Hunt Road after a tree fell earlier this evening. Travel with extra caution in the Mother Lode tonight with downed branches and roadway hazards resulting from the weather.

Original story posted at 9pm: Calaveras County, CA — Expect a delay if traveling on Highway 4 near Hunt Road this evening. The CHP reports that a tree fell onto the Highway and three vehicles proceeded to hit it. Two of the vehicles became stuck. No injuries have been reported, according to the CHP, but you will want to avoid the area.

A special thanks to Grover Anderson for submitting the photos. Pictures can be sent to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

