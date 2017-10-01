Quantcast
Weather Alert help information
Overcast
49.6 ° F
Full Weather

Lottery Ticket Thief Sought

Suspect want in lottery ticket theft
Suspect want in lottery ticket theft Photo Icon View Slideshow
(2 Photos)
01/10/2017 6:24 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Twain Harte, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials want the public to take a look at the man in the picture in the upper left image box as he is wanted for stealing lottery tickets.

Sheriff’s officials say the suspect swiped $125 worth of California lottery scratchers from the Twain Harte 7-Eleven store just before 5 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators describe the suspect as a 35-45-years-old white male, heavy set with a shaved head, and a dark goatee. He was wearing a black t-shirt, a metal chain necklace, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the man is asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.