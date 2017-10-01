Lottery Ticket Thief Sought

Twain Harte, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials want the public to take a look at the man in the picture in the upper left image box as he is wanted for stealing lottery tickets.
Sheriff’s officials say the suspect swiped $125 worth of California lottery scratchers from the Twain Harte 7-Eleven store just before 5 a.m. on Monday.
Investigators describe the suspect as a 35-45-years-old white male, heavy set with a shaved head, and a dark goatee. He was wearing a black t-shirt, a metal chain necklace, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the man is asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.