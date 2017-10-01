Nasty Weather Brings Travel Troubles

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Calaveras County, CA — The wicked weather hitting the Mother Lode has brought problems for motorists on roadways in Calaveras County.

The CHP reports a giant pothole on O’Byrnes Ferry Road at Reeds Turnpike. Road crews are working to put up signs at the site.

There is a sink hole in the middle of Pool Station Road off Highway 4 near Angels Camp. The CHP indicates that road crews have been called to the scene.

Additionally, a tree and wires are down and blocking Sheep Ranch Road by Mountain Ranch Road near the Forestry Fire Station in Mountain Ranch.

The CHP asks motorists to slow down and use caution in those areas while reminding drivers to make sure their headlights are in the rain.

Written by Tracey Petersen.