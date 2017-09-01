Storm Leaves Impact On Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park officials report that the Merced River peaked at 12.7 ft. early this morning and it is now beginning to recede.

10 ft. is considered flood stage, and park rangers are currently continuing assessments as to if there was any significant damage to infrastructure. Repair needs will be addressed over the next several days and weeks, according to park officials. Yosemite Valley is planning to reopen for day-use only visitors at 8am on Tuesday, January 10. However, there will be very limited services available, as overnight accommodations and commercial services will not resume until Wednesday.

In addition, El Portal Road (Hwy 140) is completely blocked due to a rockslide and there is no estimated reopening time. The Hetch Hetchy Road is also closed due to a rockslide.

