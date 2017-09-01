Intoxicated Burglary Suspect Arrested In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — A man was arrested after allegedly trying to break into a home on Stanislaus Court off of Jamestown Road.

It happened Sunday morning at around 4am, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. A homeowner notified law enforcement that an unknown male rang the doorbell and demanded entry into the house. The suspect identified himself as Jordan, and walked away from the front door and went over into the garage. As deputies later arrived on scene, the suspect was exiting the garage. Several items in the garage were damaged by the suspect and one item had the initials “JT” freshly carved into it. The suspect was contacted and identified as 21-year-old Robert Jordan Torres. The Sheriff’s Office reports that he did $850 worth of damage. He was found to be heavily intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level of .277%. The Sheriff’s Office notes that he had a “consume no alcohol” clause as part of his probation.

He was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on charges of burglary, felony vandalism and public intoxication.

