Monday Morning Power Outages

Power Outages in Tuolumne County Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Thousands of PG&E customers went without power yesterday in the Mother Lode, but things look much better this morning. 36 customers are without power in the area of Twist Road near Algerine-Wards Ferry Road. The CHP reports that a tree fell across Algerine-Wards Ferry Road shortly before 6am.

There are three customers without power in Tuolumne. That incident is due to a vehicle that hit a pole last night during the nine o’clock hour.

Yesterday there were thousands without electricity in the area of Twain Harte and Mi Wuk Village. Other areas hard hit were Mokelumne Hill and near Pioneer in Amador County.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment. For our yellow page listings of local power providers click here.