GOP: Affordable Care Act Is Failing & Not Affordable

Interim House Budget Committee Chairman Diane Black (R-TN) delivered the weekly Republican address. She discussed why, for too many families, the Affordable Care Act had been anything but affordable and talked about “The Better Way” plan that House Republicans are offering to give Americans the relief they needed from Obamacare.

Black was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. A written transcript was not provided to the media. Here is a summation of her words:

“Hi, I am Diane Black from Tennessee’s sixth district.

You do not need a Degree in Health Care to know that Obamacare is failing.

For too many families, the so-called Affordable Care Act has not been affordable at all. In my state of Tennessee, people are facing average premium increases of 63 percent this year, and that story is being repeated across the country.

Even if you do have an insurance policy, deductibles under the law become so high that many Americans feel like they lack true health coverage.

There was a story in my paper just this week about a working mom who owns a day care center. She’s crossing her fingers that she can get on a new plan because her to deductible has gone up $9,000. Who can afford that? It is a life-changing difference for her, and many people like her. The reason she has to scramble is because there is only one insurer left in her area.

In 73 of our states 95 counties, people have a single option to choose from. Across the country, the number of counties with just one insurer grew by 25% this year. That is not a marketplace, that the monopoly.

When Obamacare became law, I knew I had seen this movie before. I remember exactly how it ended. There was a little government run programming in our state called TennCare in our state a few years ago. For decades, we watched our health care grow unsustainably, to the point of nearly bankrupting our state. It was ultimately up to a Democratic Governor to dismantle the program, calling it a disaster. Obamacare is ripping apart at the seams and things are only getting worse.

This week, Congress is taking steps to repeal Obamacare. As we work to replace Obamacare, there will be a stable transition period. No one will have the rug pulled out from underneath them. Our goal is for low-cost, free market competition, and health care for you. This will allow insurance that can be purchased across state lines, enact commonsense medical reform, and maintain protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

You can learn more about our platform by going to better.gop

Already, you are hearing the Democrats in Washington using so many scare tactics. After so many promises, it is all they have left. But when they try to scare you, I ask you to keep one thing in mind. Remember, these are the same people who promised you their plan would lower premiums. They are the same people who promised it would not raise taxes for the middle class. They promised if you like your plan, you can keep it. Do not let them scare you or lecture you. It is exactly the kind of elitist arrogance that the American people have rejected.

For me, this issue is all too personal. As a nurse, I spent decades watching the tax on health care decisions in Washington while my patients would see it at the end of billing statement. The country is demanding change, and now is the time to act.

Thank you and Happy New Year”.

