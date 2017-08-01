Power Outages Spread Across Mother Lode

Amador and Calaveras Power Outages Enlarge

West Point, CA — There are multiple power outages this morning in the region as the storm system passes through.

PG&E reports that 6,007 customers are without power in Amador County due to an outage centered in the community of Pine Grove. The cause is still being investigated and its not clear when those customers will be restored.

In Calaveras County there is an outage covering the communities of Wilseyville, Railroad Flat and West Point impacting 2,611 customers. It is unclear when power will be restored. There is a smaller outage near the community of Bummerville impacting 59 customers. A broken power pole was located and a PG&E crew is currently making repairs.

In Tuolumne County, there is an outage impacting 158 customers centered near Buck Meadows. PG&E hopes to have the power back on there by around 8:45am.

To report an outage, or to try to receive information about a specific neighborhood, you can call 1-800-PGE-5000.

Written by BJ Hansen.