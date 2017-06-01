Structure Fire In Tuolumne County

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Enlarge

Crystal Falls, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the Crystal Falls area of Tuolumne County.

Cal Fire reports the flames broke out just before 6 p.m. on the 22000 block of Elizabeth Lane off of Phoenix Lake Road. The fire has been contained. The flames reportedly started in the bedroom of the home. Cal Fire report they did not spread to any nearby vegetation. Crews will remain on scene mopping up while investigators try to determine what sparked the blaze. Cal Fire did not have any details on the damage to the home.

