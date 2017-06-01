Quantcast
help information
Clear
42.6 ° F
Full Weather

Rush On Sandbag Locations

Angels Camp Police Dept. logo
Angels Camp Police Dept. logo Photo Icon Enlarge
01/06/2017 6:23 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Angels Camp, CA — Many are stocking up on sandbags throughout the Mother Lode and one city announces it is out of bags.

Angels Camp officials report there are no more bags at its pickup located at the Angels Camp Police Department. There is no word on whether there is still sand at the site that residents can use to fill their own bags.  Police only note that they will be getting more sandbags sometime next week.

As reported earlier, there are several locations in the Mother Lode offering sandbags and also stores, click here for that information.

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.