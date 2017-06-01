Yosemite Continues To Brace For Flooding: Snow Level A Big Factor

Yosemite National Park Rain - Based On Snow Level Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — The US National Weather Service is still forecasting a high possibility of flooding in Yosemite Valley this weekend.

The park currently remains open, but officials have stated that anyone planning to visit this weekend should rethink their plans as the park may be forced to potentially close. The National Park Service reports that a major factor in whether there will be notable flooding is the snowline, which is currently projected to be between 8,000-9,000 ft. during the bulk of the storm system. A small shift in the snow line could have a big effect on the Merced River as it will be more or less rain hitting the park (See image in upper left hand box)

Park officials will be keeping a close eye on the Merced River throughout the next several days and will put plans into place based on how high it rises. The river is anticipated to likely peak sometime late Sunday afternoon. The information below was released by the National Weather Service in relation to the Merced River.

Impacts –

6.5 Feet

River is closed to rafters and floatation.

9.0 Feet

Chapel Meadow (south side of river) and Cooks Meadow (north side of river) begins to experience overflow.

9.5 Feet

Portion of Lower Pines Campground becomes flooded. Limited site-specific evacuations begin at Housekeeping Camp located along the south-facing bank of the Merced River. (Upstream from Sentinel Bridge and downstream from Stoneman Bridge)

10.0 Feet

Western portion of North Pines Campground, located at the east end of Yosemite Valley between the confluence of the Merced River and Tenaya Creek, begins to flood. Water rises to the base of the swinging bridge downstream from Chapel Meadow.

10.5 Feet

Water tops the swinging bridge downstream from Chapel Meadow. Overflow from Woski Pond floods access road (Northside Drive) leading out of the west entrance of the park.

11.5 Feet

Sewage pumping relay station at North Pines Campground becomes flooded.

12.5 Feet

Northside Drive and Southside Drive, which are the main roads in Yosemite Valley, become flooded and are closed to traffic.

23.45 Feet

Flood of record (01/02/1997). $178 Million damage to Yosemite Valley

Click here to read the latest storm information.

Written by BJ Hansen.