Trump: Restore The Full Promise Of America

In just two weeks, Donald J Trump will be sworn as the 45 President of the United States.

Trump delivered a message directly to the American people.

Here are his words:

“We are very blessed to call this nation our home. And that is what America is: it is our home. It’s where we raise our families, care for our loved ones, look out for our neighbors, and live out our dreams.

It is my prayer that we begin to heal our divisions and move forward as one country, strengthened by a shared purpose and very, very common resolve.

President Lincoln called upon Americans to speak with “one voice and one heart.” That’s just what we have to do.

We have finished a long and bruising political campaign. Emotions are raw and tensions just don’t heal overnight. It doesn’t go quickly, unfortunately, but we have before us the chance now to make history together to bring real change to Washington, real safety to our cities, and real prosperity to our communities, including our inner cities. So important to me, and so important to our country. But to succeed, we must enlist the effort of our entire nation.

Now begins a great national campaign to rebuild our country and to restore the full promise of America for all of our people.

I am asking you to join me in this effort. It is time to restore the bonds of trust between citizens. Because when America is unified, there is nothing beyond our reach, and I mean absolutely nothing.

Let us give thanks for all that we have, and let us boldly face the exciting new frontiers that lie ahead.

Thank you. God Bless You and God Bless America.”

