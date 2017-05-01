Minor Injuries From Accident Involving CHP Patrol Vehicle

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A CHP officer, and two others, sustained minor injuries from a vehicle accident on Highway 108.

It happened Wednesday evening, just after 7pm, near the Montezuma Junction. An unidentified officer was traveling westbound on Highway 108 and spotted an eastbound vehicle traveling at speeds over 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. The officer made a u-turn to follow the suspected speeder, but the vehicle was hit from behind by a westbound 2001 Isuzu Trooper driven by 52-year-0ld Vincent Caulkins of Modesto. It was raining at the time of the incident. Caulkins, and a passenger, 28-year-old Kristy White of Modesto, suffered minor injuries. The CHP Officer also reported minor injuries. The CHP is not releasing the name of the officer. No further information is immediately available.

