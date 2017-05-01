Stanislaus National Forest Closing Roads Before Storm System

Jim Junette, Stanislaus National Forest Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Anticipating heavy rainfall arriving this weekend the Stanislaus National Forest will be closing some roads in the Summit and Groveland Ranger Districts.

In the Groveland Ranger District, Cherry Borrow Pit, Lumsden Road and Preston Falls Trailhead will be closed effective Friday.

“We’re closing these areas because they are prone to landslides or flooding during rain events,” said Jim Junette, Groveland District Ranger. “We want to be sure visitors don’t get caught on the wrong side of a landslide or flash flood, since the area is expecting as much as seven inches of rain.”

Meanwhile, in the Summit Ranger District the north gate of Beardsley Dam is being closed, just before the spillway, for the remainder of the winter season. Tri-Dam has decided to remove the bridge across the spillway due to forecasted extreme flows. Access to the China Flat Day Use area will be limited until around May or June when the bridge can be re-installed by Tri-Dam.

