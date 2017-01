Tuolumne County, CA — T.U.D. reports that 200 customers are without water service this afternoon due to a waterline break in the upper Crystal Falls area.

The homes impacted are in the Big Hill Road, Oak Ridge Lane, Upper Crystal Falls, Kewin Mill Road and Lazy Z Lane areas. Maintenance crews are responding to the scene, so be prepared for extra activity in the area. The estimated restoration time is 6pm this evening.

