Wanted Man Arrested During Jamestown Traffic Stop

Jamestown, CA — A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a 1991 Toyota pickup truck yesterday afternoon and located a wanted suspect.

31-year-old James Martinez, a passenger, had several warrants in the county related to failing to appear on weapons and traffic charges. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed Martinez suspiciously reach toward the floorboard. During a search of Martinez, the deputy found 3.5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. Under the seat, the deputy located a scale and metal (brass) knuckles.

Martinez was transported and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for his warrants, possession of methamphetamine and possession of the metal knuckles. Two other individuals in the vehicle were released from the scene.

