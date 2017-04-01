Vehicle Theft Suspect Sought By Angels Camp PD

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp Police Department is seeking information about a man that allegedly stole a car from the parking lot of Rite Aid.

The PD reports that an unknown man entered the business and went back to the employee locker room. He reportedly cut off the lock to one of the lockers and stole a pair of keys. According to the Police Department, the man used the remote to find the vehicle in the parking lot and unlocked the door. The suspect was in and out of the store in a matter of minutes, and is reportedly unknown to the employees. You can see a surveillance photo of the man in the image box.

The vehicle is a 2007 white Toyota Yaris with a California license plate of 7CDV572. Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the Angels Camp Police Department at 209-754-6500 or 209-736-2567.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.