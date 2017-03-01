Brennan Selected To Lead Supervisors

Sonora, CA — A new chairwoman was elected this afternoon for the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

At the first meeting of 2017, District One Supervisor Sherri Brennan was elected by her fellow members to lead the board over the next year. She took the gavel from District Five Supervisor Karl Rodefer who served throughout 2016. The vote was 4-0 in favor Brennan, with District Three Supervisor Evan Royce absent.

Brennan stated immediately afterwards, “Thank you Karl for your year of service. You did an amazing job and we did a lot of really good things in Tuolumne County. I know we all appreciated your leadership, and I’m looking forward to 2017.”

Brennan was nominated by District Four Supervisor John Gray and it was seconded by District Two Supervisor Randy Hanvelt. Supervisor Randy Hanvelt was then immediately afterwards elected to serve as Vice Chair.

Written by BJ Hansen.