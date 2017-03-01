Snow Causes School Delays

Sonora, CA — As students are heading back in session today following the long holiday break, some schools are starting late due to the wet weather.

For the latest list of school delays, click here. Be sure to check back throughout the morning and refresh the page.

For the latest weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.

As of 6am, CALTRANS reports that chains or snow tires are required three miles east of Murphys on Highway 4, starting in Soulsbyville on Highway 108 and 14.5 miles east of Groveland on Highway 120. For more detailed information, click here. You should check back throughout the day, and refresh the traffic page, as the chain conditions will likely change.

