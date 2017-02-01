Flash Flood Watch, Winter Weather Advisories & Warning

Snow in Twain Harte Enlarge

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Mother Lode through 10 PM Tuesday.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada through 10 AM Tuesday. This will be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada from 10 AM Tuesday through 4 PM Thursday.

Finally, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Sierra Nevada below 7,000 feet from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Snow levels will continue to range between 1,000 to 3,000 feet through Tuesday night.

The total snow accumulation through Tuesday night will range from four to eight inches above the 1,500 foot elevation, with some regional accumulations of up to fifteen inches near the 3,000 foot elevation. Above 3,000 feet, ten to twenty inches of total snowfall is likely.

By Thursday afternoon, two to four feet of total snow accumulation is expected above 7,000 feet.

The heavy snow will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines. Strong winds will lead to blowing snow, reduced visibility and downed trees resulting at times in local power outages.

Motorists should be prepared for chain controls and traffic delays over the mountains.

In areas of the Sierra Nevada where it is not snowing, heavy rainfall is expected from Tuesday through Thursday, resulting in rapid rises along small streams and rivers and increasing the threat of Flash Flooding.

Rain totals of one to six inches are likely below 7,000 feet.

Some of the impacts will include the flooding of roads, highways, small streams and rivers. Rock slides and mud and debris flows are also possible resulting in possible road closures. The threat of Flash Flooding is the largest in the vicinity of burn scars.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow are expected. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Written by Mark Truppner.