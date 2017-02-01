New Year’s Day Drug Arrest

Sonora, CA — A pair of alleged drug dealers were arrested yesterday morning in Sonora near the intersection of Mono Way and Cavalieri Road.

The driver, 42-year-old Heidi Stachersimmons of Jackson, was pulled over because her 2000 Suzuki had a brake light out and the view of the license plate was obstructed. A records check determined that Stachersimmons, as well the passenger, 37-year-old Justin White, were both on parole. A deputy searched the vehicle and located two grams of heroin, an ounce of methamphetamine, a scale, several plastic baggies and $300 in cash. The two were arrested on charges of possessing the narcotics and transporting the drugs for the purpose of sale. White also had outstanding arrest warrants out of Sacramento related to domestic violence and traffic related charges.

