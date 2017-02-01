Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Mother Lode

Snow in Arnold Area, Highway 4 Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Mother Lode through 10 PM Tuesday.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Sierra Nevada through 10 AM Tuesday. This will be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra from 10 AM until 4 AM Thursday.

A very cold airmass, coupled with precipitation, will bring snow showers to Northern California much of this week. Snow levels will range between 1,000 to 3,000 feet through Tuesday night.

Total snow accumulations through Tuesday night will range from four to eight inches above 1500 feet with some regional amounts up to fifteen inches near 3,000 feet. Ten to twenty inches of accumulation is expected above 3,000 feet.

By Thursday morning, up to four feet of snow accumulation is possible across the higher elevations.

Strong gusty southwest winds may result in areas of blowing snow with limited visibility.

Motorists should be prepared for chain controls and traffic delays over the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow are expected. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

Written by Mark Truppner.