California’s Voter Numbers Rival 2008 Election

Sacramento, CA – State figures show that three out of four registered California voters cast a ballot in the November election, the highest participation rate since the 2008 presidential election.

With the final election numbers certified in all counties, the secretary of state’s office is reporting that 75.3 percent of the California’s 19.4 million registered voters cast ballots. Democrat Hillary Clinton won 62 percent of the state vote for president.

The Mother Lode bucked that trend as 56% of voter cast ballots for Trump and 35% for Clinton in Tuolumne County. Calaveras County’s numbers were 57% for Trump and 33% for Clinton.

