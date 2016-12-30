Patrolling The Highways To Ring In The New Year Safely

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The CHP hits the roadways in full force for a second holiday weekend in the Mother Lode.

As reveler ring in the New Year one key safety tip offered by the CHP is to always designate a sober driver. The CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) begins at 6 p.m. Friday and runs until midnight on Monday with all available personnel on duty. Officers will focus on impaired and distracted drivers, speeding, and seat belt violations.

In 2015, the most recent statistic available, during the New Year’s holiday 27 people died in collisions in California. Additionally, more than 920 arrests for driving under the influence were made during the 78-hour New Year’s MEP. Motorists are asked to call 9-1-1 if they witness an impaired driver. It is best to get the license plate number and the location but the CHP advises do not try to stop the vehicle or follow it.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic