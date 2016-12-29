News Details On Fatal Shooting In Jenny Lind

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office Enlarge

Jenny Lind, CA – New information including the victim’s name has been released in connection with a fatal shooting in Jenny Lind.

The Calaveras County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 31 year old Jeremiah Nathaniel James of Valley Springs. As reported here Wednesday, James suffering gun shots to his lower abdomen was dropped off at the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Station in Jenny Lind around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Additionally, Calaveras County Sheriff’s detective had arrested 36-year-old Jason Robert William McVey on gun charges following a search of a trailer on the 9000 block of Scenic Valley Drive in Jenny Lind, but would not confirm if McVey was the shooter.

Sgt. Anthony Eberhardt tells Clarke Broadcasting that detectives learned of an alleged quarrel that occurred at the trailer prior to the shooting between James and McVey. Sgt. Eberhardt confirms, “Jason McVey has been identified as the alleged shooter. He has been booked into the Calaveras County Jail for voluntary manslaughter, a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

No exact motive has been determined as of yet, according to Sgt. Eberhardt. McVey’s bail is set at $1,180,000. The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Written by Tracey Petersen.