Sierra Nevada Snowpack Is Below Average

Sonora, CA — The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first manual Sierra Nevada snowpack survey next week.

The seasonal amount of rainfall to this point is 150% of average for the date. Things started out with a bang as Northern California recorded the most rain for an October in the past 30 years. November was dryer than normal and December was back above average. However, the storms have been warm, as electronic sensors are indicating that the Sierra Nevada snowpack is currently around 72% of normal for the date. The next three months will be critical to determine how close the state is to moving out of a lingering five year drought. The snowpack generally reaches its peak around April 1st.

