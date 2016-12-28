Update: Earthquakes Felt Throughout Mother Lode

Update at 1am: The US Geological survey now reports that there were multiple earthquakes felt early this morning. A roughly 5.7 magnitude earthquake southwest of Hawthorne at 12:18am was followed four minutes later by a 5.7 magnitude quake in the same general area. There was also a 3.8 magnitude quake that followed northeast of Bridgeport. In February of this year other earthquakes were felt from that area as reported here.

Original story posted at 12:44am: A large earthquake, with aftershocks, was felt in the Mother Lode early this morning, The US Geological Survey reports that the 5.7 magnitude quake’s epicenter was southwest of Hawthorne, Nevada, near the California/Nevada border. It was felt throughout rural areas of the Sierra Nevada, and also in larger cities like Sacramento and Fresno. It is not immediately known if there was any significant damage that resulted from the quake.

