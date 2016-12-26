Butte Fire Grant To Help Displaced Residents

Butte Fire Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Supervisors will vote on accepting grant money to help residents displaced by last year’s Butte Fire.

At Tuesday’s meeting the Board will vote on accepting a $300,000 grant from the Golden State Finance Authority, which is a Joint Powers Authority that serves 33 rural counties in California. The money would help Butte Fire impacted residents pay for stable housing. Individual grants would be limited to $2,500 per household and there are stipulated requirements. For example, the household income cannot exceed $80,500 (115% of state median income).

In addition, the Supervisors will vote on extending local state of emergency declarations related to both the Butte Fire and tree mortality. Tuesday’s regular session meeting, the final of 2016, will start at 9am in the Government Center at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.

